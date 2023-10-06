Sarah Jarosz Polaroid Lovers 2024 Tour

Four-time GRAMMY winner Sarah Jarosz recently announced her new album, Polaroid Lovers, and shared the fantastic album opener “Jealous Moon.”

To celebrate the upcoming release of her seventh studio album, Jarosz is announcing a run of North American shows.

The nearly 50-date tour will kick off on February 1, 2024 in Washington, DC and run through the beginning of June. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13, at 10am local, but fans can visit https://www.sarahjarosz.com/#tour to sign-up for early access to tickets beginning Tuesday, October 10 at 10am local. See below to find a show near you!

Tour Dates

Feb 1st – Sixth & I – Washington, DC

Feb 2nd – World Cafe Live – Philadelphia, PA

Feb 3rd – McCarter Theater – Princeton, NJ

Feb 5th – Maryland Hall – Annapolis, MD

Feb 7th – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY

Feb 8th – Appell Center – York, PA

Feb 9th – The Kate – Old Saybrook, CT

Feb 11th – Peoples Bank Theatre – Marietta, OH

Feb 13th – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

Feb 14th – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN

Feb 16th – Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO

Feb 17th – Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO

Feb 18th – Strings Music Pavilion – Steamboat Springs, CO

Feb 20th – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

Feb 22nd – Knitting Factory – Boise, ID

Feb 23rd – Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA

Feb 24th – The Crocodile – Seattle, WA

Feb 25th – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

Feb 27th – The Chapel – San Francisco, CA

Feb 28th – Troubadour – West Hollywood, CA

Feb 29th – Lobero Theatre – Santa Barbara, CA

March 8th – Bijou Theatre – Knoxville, TN

March 9th – Harvester Performance Center – Rocky Mount, VA

April 23rd – The Sheldon – St. Louis, MO

April 24th – Hi-Fi – Indianapolis, IN

April 26th – Memorial Hall – Cincinnati, OH

April 27th – The Ark – Ann Arbor, MI

April 28th – Horseshoe Tavern – Toronto, ON

April 30th – Center For The Arts – Homer, NY

May 2nd – State Theatre – Portland, ME

May 3rd – The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA

May 4th – The Shea Theatre – Turners Falls, MA

May 6th – Jefferson Theater – Charlottesville, VA

May 7th – Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC

May 8th – Neighborhood Theatre – Charlotte, NC

May 10th – The Grey Eagle – Asheville, NC

May 11th – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA

May 12th – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN

May 23rd – The Heights Theater – Houston, TX

May 24th – The Kessler Theater – Dallas, TX

May 25th – TBD- San Antonio, TX

May 26th – Scoot Inn – Austin, TX

May 28th – The Lensic – Santa Fe, NM

May 30th – Center For The Arts – Jackson, WY

June 2nd – Arts Campus at Willits – Basalt, CO

June 4th – Knuckleheads – Kansas City, MO

