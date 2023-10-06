Maiah Manser – With A Smile

Today, singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and film composer Maiah Manser, releases her anthem “With A Smile” via Arista Records.

Re: the track, Maiah comments, “I wrote “With A Smile” about my experience first coming to LA, club culture, and the unrealistic gender standards of being a dream woman. “She’s a dreamer, teaser..she’s an angel, sinner…eyes like a shooting star”. This picture I’m painting is not reality, this is a dream. The ‘siren’ call at the end of the song is actually the realest moment of pure unbridled rage, to let go of everything desirable I thought I had to be.”

“With A Smile” is an introduction of the multi-hyphenate artist’s upcoming EP entitled Fourth Wall which is set to release in 2024. The Fourth Wall EP will touch on themes of celebrity and the illusion of perfection. Maiah adds: “With A Smile” will be the first song of an EP called Fourth Wall. The concept of the EP will be about being a woman in the entertainment industry, breaking the fourth wall and the human obsession with fame and success.”

