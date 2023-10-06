Daisy The Great – Tough Kid

Today, Daisy the Great release the Tough Kid EP, their long-awaited follow-up to last year’s album ALL YOU NEED IS TIME, which has been streamed 300 million times globally.

The EP’s release also brings us “Time Machine 2,” which enlists the production help of Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin to continue the narrative from a standout single of last year.

“Working with Daisy The Great was such a joy! They came in with the idea to completely rework their original tune, “Time Machine,” and basically let me go buck with a new arrangement. This band is rethinking their music in a way that exists completely outside of your everyday remix, they’re asking the age-old producer-brained question, “…but what if it goes like THIS?” and the results have been fascinating and fun and so, so special.” – Sarah Tudzin (illuminati hotties)

“Time Machine 2 is the evil twin sequel to our song Time Machine from our 2022 record ‘All You Need Is Time’. We’ve always had a dream to make a grittier, faster version of the song, so when we got the opportunity to collaborate with indie punk legend Sarah Tudzin of illuminati hotties, we knew it would be the perfect moment to realize that vision. We had so much fun creating this song with Sarah, and with Matti and Nardo from our band. We hope you love it and play it loud :)” – Daisy the Great

