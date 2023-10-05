Willow Avalon – Stranger

Georgia-born, NY-based singer-songwriter Willow Avalon shares “Stranger,” her debut single for Atlantic Records/Assemble Sound.

Pairing vulnerable lyrics with infectious melodies and folk-tinged instrumentation, the standout track is lifted off Willow’s forthcoming debut EP, a five-song project recorded with a group of close friends and collaborators at the famed Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village, set to arrive at the top of 2024.

Of “Stranger,” Willow shares:

“I wrote ‘Stranger’ about my love-hate relationship with love itself. I wasn’t raised with a normal or healthy picture of love, which has made navigating love in my adult life rather difficult. Every time I’d open up my heart to someone new, I’d discover a wall I never knew was there. ‘Stranger’ is about how I keep people I love at a distance, until I can knock those walls down and fully let them in.”

