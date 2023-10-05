Tansu – Got 2 Me

Last month saw rising singer-songwriter TANSU release “DOWNTOWN,” the first music she has revealed from her collaboration with Dave Rublin (American Authors). Today TANSU shares another glimpse of what they have been working on by way of “Got 2 Me.”

The song is a simmering ballad on which TANSU allows her resplendent, powerhouse voice to shine at its fullest potential – it’s a showstopping piece of soul-pop. “‘Got 2 Me’ is a very vulnerable song about trusting someone to love you the right way,” TANSU says. “After falling in love the wrong way, it’s all the more difficult to fall in love again, correctly. This song is about that path.”

