Sophie Meiers – crawl_space

Today, LA based multimedia artist sophie meiers (they/them) announces their new EP crawl__space, the final installment of their portals trilogy available on November 27th via Epitaph Records.

After launching us into the digitized synthetic world of shine__space (May 2023) and being immersed in the plush warmth of spark__space (August 2023), the addition of crawl__space embodies the muck and grime inside of us all — confessions of obsession, self-destruction, and violent fairy tales.

Guiding us into this new world, sophie shares lead single “forever mine” that draws inspiration from the anime trope “yandere” which is derived from the Japanese words yanderu; meaning insane or sick, and deredere, meaning affectionate or loving.

“A romantic, violent love song” according to meiers, they explain, “forever mine” appears to be perfectly cute and harmless on the surface but underneath the illusion of softness lurks a deeply deranged, sick person driven to violent extremes by their love.”

#sophiemeiers