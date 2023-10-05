Mxmtoon – Plum Blossom (revisited)

Maia, aka mxmtoon, had the career come-up most teen musicians could only dream of. At 17, the Oakland-raised multi-hyphenate artist began releasing music from the privacy of her bedroom and quickly acquired an online fanbase drawn to her earnest yet witty lyricism and no-frills production. With another album on the horizon in 2024, mxmtoon is poised to premiere plum blossom (revisited), a reconsideration of the early songs that propelled her to fame.

Today she is releasing the first reimagined song from plum blossom, “feelings are fatal (revisited).”

“A lot of change happens over the course of five years, and that’s especially true when you go from being a teenager to an adult within that space,” Maia says of plum blossom (revisited). “I released my first EP when I was eighteen, and ‘plum blossom’ was comprised of songs I wrote when I was seventeen. I didn’t have the tools or vocabulary to effectively get every idea I had in my head into song at that point, so the music I was making never quite made it into the form I had envisioned. Now, at twenty three, I’m so grateful to say I do have the resources to make those dreams come true for my younger self. to honor and thank her for being brave enough to even make art in the first place, and make her songs shine the way she always wanted them to. plum blossom (revisited) is my way of paying homage to where i started from, to thank everyone who’s grown up with me over the last five years, and encourage people not to shy away from embracing our younger selves.”

#mxmtoon

Related Images: