Indie-pop starlet Chloe Moriondo has revealed an official music video for SUCKERPUNCH track, “Hotel For Clowns.” Filmed at The Clown Motel in Tonopa, Nevada (dubbed “America’s Scariest Motel”), the glitchy visual follows Moriondo as she spends a nightmare-fueled evening among the motel’s vast clown collection and adjoining cemetery.

