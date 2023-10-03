Torres – What an enormous room

TORRES — the recording project of New York artist Mackenzie Scott — announces her new album, What an enormous room, out January 26, 2024, on Merge, and presents its lead single/video, “Collect.”
Alongside the announcement, Scott unveils a 2024 North American, UK and European tour, with more dates still to come. What an enormous room was recorded at Durham, North Carolina’s Stadium Heights Sound last fall.
Scott adds, “This song is about justice being served. The rage song I’ve been trying to write for years!” These emotions are on full display in the song’s accompanying video, directed by Dani Okon.
TORRES 2024 Tour Dates
Wed, Jan 17 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *
Thu, Jan 18 – Chicago, IL @ Venue TBA
Fri, Jan 19 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar *
Sat, Jan 20 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement *
Mon, Jan 22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) *
Tue, Jan 23 – Durham, NC @ Motorco *
Wed, Jan 24 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *
Thu, Jan 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry *
Fri, Jan 26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere *
Sat, Jan 27 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
Fri, Feb 2 – Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique
Sat, Feb 3 – Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club
Mon, Feb 5 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs
Tue, Feb 6 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & SOHN
Wed, Feb 7 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub
Thu, Feb 8 – Munich, DE @ Milla
Sat, Feb 10 – Baden, CH @ One of a Million Festival
Mon, Feb 12 – Manchester, UK @ YES
Tue, Feb 13 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
Wed, Feb 14 – London, UK @ Oslo
Wed, Mar 20 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge ^
Fri, Mar 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^
Sat, Mar 23 – Boise, ID @ Venue TBA
Tue, Mar 26 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^
Wed, Mar 27 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^
Fri, Mar 29 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord ^
Sat, Mar 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room ^
Mon, Apr 1 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah ^
Tue, Apr 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^
Thu, Apr 4 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada ^
Fri, Apr 5 – Austin, TX @ The Parish ^
Sat, Apr 6 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) ^
* w/ Aisha Burns
^ w/ Liza Anne
