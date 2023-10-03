Torres – What an enormous room

TORRES — the recording project of New York artist Mackenzie Scott — announces her new album, What an enormous room, out January 26, 2024, on Merge, and presents its lead single/video, “Collect.”

Alongside the announcement, Scott unveils a 2024 North American, UK and European tour, with more dates still to come. What an enormous room was recorded at Durham, North Carolina’s Stadium Heights Sound last fall.

Scott adds, “This song is about justice being served. The rage song I’ve been trying to write for years!” These emotions are on full display in the song’s accompanying video, directed by Dani Okon.

TORRES 2024 Tour Dates

Wed, Jan 17 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

Thu, Jan 18 – Chicago, IL @ Venue TBA

Fri, Jan 19 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar *

Sat, Jan 20 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement *

Mon, Jan 22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) *

Tue, Jan 23 – Durham, NC @ Motorco *

Wed, Jan 24 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *

Thu, Jan 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry *

Fri, Jan 26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere *

Sat, Jan 27 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Fri, Feb 2 – Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

Sat, Feb 3 – Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club

Mon, Feb 5 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs

Tue, Feb 6 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & SOHN

Wed, Feb 7 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

Thu, Feb 8 – Munich, DE @ Milla

Sat, Feb 10 – Baden, CH @ One of a Million Festival

Mon, Feb 12 – Manchester, UK @ YES

Tue, Feb 13 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

Wed, Feb 14 – London, UK @ Oslo

Wed, Mar 20 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge ^

Fri, Mar 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^

Sat, Mar 23 – Boise, ID @ Venue TBA

Tue, Mar 26 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^

Wed, Mar 27 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^

Fri, Mar 29 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord ^

Sat, Mar 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room ^

Mon, Apr 1 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah ^

Tue, Apr 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^

Thu, Apr 4 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada ^

Fri, Apr 5 – Austin, TX @ The Parish ^

Sat, Apr 6 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) ^

* w/ Aisha Burns

^ w/ Liza Anne

