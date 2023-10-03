The Paranoid Style – Print The Legend

Today The Paranoid Style shares “Print The Legend” the second single from upcoming full-length The Interrogator due for release on February 2, 2024 via Bar/None. The album is now available for Pre-Order HERE.

Elizabeth Nelson shares:

“One of my big heroes is Joe Ely from the Flatlanders. I wanted to write a song that maybe he would cover. It seems to me that the sort of people he liked to sing about were a little marginal, or a little off the grid. Maybe owing to their circumstances, they have been known to occasionally trace outside the lines, legally speaking. Or maybe it’s a question of character, in one sense or another. Anyway, ‘Print The Legend’ is about two people who meet by happenstance, or at least in an ice cream shop. One of them is called Sidewalk Sidney, and how it is he got that nickname is something I will leave to the imagination. The other is called Jill Collins. She’s a little younger, working a minimum wage job, going to community college. When they meet they spark something in one another — like when you meet someone and all kinds of possibilities seem to open up. Sidewalk Sidney is not the sharpest tool, but he’s got some swagger. Jill is maybe just bored, or maybe she sees an angle. When Sidewalk Sid gets an idea for a great heist, she goes along with it. In their minds it’s romantic, and it is romantic in a way. They are going to take control over their own destinies. You’d have to listen to the song all the way through to see what happens, but things are definitely different for them in the end. I wanted the song to feel legendary so we went for a triumphal vibe. Peter Holsapple plays some killer Tex-Mex guitar and even throws in a little ‘Spanish Bombs’-style organ for good measure. I tell you, that man has his uses. My dear buddy, the great Lisa Walker from Wussy sings backing vocals. I have heard old Joe Ely hasn’t been feeling so great, and I think about him and his family every day and hope they are doing okay. I don’t know if he’ll ever hear this song, but I’d like to think if he did he would approve.”

