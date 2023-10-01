Book Report – October 2023

What is a musician’s utopia? What is a fan’s? What is a city’s? I finished Shain Shapiro’s This Must Be the Place: How Music Can Make Your City Better this week. Shapiro works with Sound Diplomacy and Music City Events. If you’ve never heard of them it’s not a surprise. Sound Diplomacy is a global research group that collects data and makes recommendations. Music City Events holds conventions worldwide to bring government leaders, planners, musicians, and more together on how to make music ecosystems work.

Shapiro’s book provides real examples of how they don’t. From Australia’s protects for venues closing down early, to Boris Johnson’s London where grassroots venues were closing en masse due to development Shapiro dives into the issues. Sound Diplomacy didn’t invent collecting data on jobs, developments, and more. They perfected it to look at how music impacts it. They look at everything from equity and inclusion to income and conduct interviews with the stakeholders in the process. Data may seem boring until it can deliver results and that is what Sound Diplomacy has done…more than once.

Shapiro also looks at COVID and its effects. The problems that were ignored before COVID were doubled. Musicians and clubs were not seen as professions but entertainment not worthy of support. It took lobbying from groups like NIVA to change that. Their job isn’t finished.

Shapiro ends with a musician’s utopia that has elements that are more than a dream. Some can be tangible in the not-too-distant future. Shapiro is on tour with the book and I suggest you catch him. #shainshapiro