The Arts Lead Sheet #101: Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Have suggestions? Please tell us.

Grants

Eyebeam Fellowship Open Call – October 1, 2023

https://eyebeam.org/2024-eyebeam-fellowship-open-call/

Center for Book Arts 2024 Workspace Artists in Residence – New York City, NY – October 2, 2023

https://centerforbookarts.org/opportunities/workspace-artists-in-residence

Monument Lab Re:Generation Initiative – October 2, 2023

https://monumentlab.com/projects/regeneration-2024

Poets & Writers Get the Word Out – October 2, 2023

https://www.pw.org/content/get_the_word_out

BigCi Environmental Awards 2023 – October 2, 2023

https://bigci.org/awards/

South Arts: Southern Prize & State Fellowships for Visual Arts – Opens October 2, 2023

https://www.southarts.org/grants-opportunities/southern-prize-and-state-fellowships-visual-arts

Bruce Museum Artist-in-Residency Program – October 7, 2023

https://brucemuseum.org/discover-learn/bruce-museum-artist-residency/

Brooklyn Arts Council Creative Equations Fund – Brooklyn, NY – October 8, 2023

https://www.brooklynartscouncil.org/what-we-do-grants-cef

City of Milwaukee Vel R. Phillips Plaza Commission – October 9, 2023

https://city.milwaukee.gov/DCD/Projects/RFPs/Vel-Phillips-Plaza-RFQ

Live Music Society: Toolbox Grant – October 10, 2023

https://www.livemusicsociety.org/toolboxgrant

Art Omi Residencies – October 15, 2023

Art Omi: Architecture

https://artomi.org/residencies/architecture

Art Omi: Artists

https://artomi.org/residencies/art

Art Omi: Writers

https://artomi.org/residencies/writers

Circ Artist Grant – October 15, 2023

https://circartgrant.com/

Clark Art Institute Research and Academic Program Fellowships – October 15, 2023

https://www.clarkart.edu/Research-Academic/Fellowship-Program/Guidelines-for-Clark-Fellowship-Application

NYC Winter Film Awards International Film Festival – October 15, 2023

https://filmfreeway.com/WFA

Rbhu Engineering: Rbhu Gives Back Grants – October 16, 2023

https://www.rbhu.org/apply

Il Varco’s Nouvelle Bug International Workshop – October 16, 2023

https://www.ilvarco.net/nouvellebug-us/

Next Jazz Legacy Open Call – October 16, 2023

https://newmusicusa.org/program/next-jazz-legacy/

Open Source Gallery: Exhibition Open Call – October 20, 2023

https://open-source-gallery.org/exhibitions-opencall/

Prospect Art NEW WORK Open Call – October 22, 2023

https://www.prospectart.org/new-work-la-grant

RAIR 2024 Artist Residency – October 22, 2023

https://www.rairphilly.org/residencyprogram

Loewe Foundation Craft Prize – October 25, 2023

https://craftprize.loewe.com/en/craftprize2024

Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans – October 26, 2023

https://www.pdsoros.org/apply

Queens Museum Open Call: QM-Jerome Foundation Fellowship for Emerging Artists – October 29, 2023

https://queensmuseum.org/program/open-call-qm-jerome-foundation-fellowship-for-emerging-artists-2024-2025/

Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park May 2024 Artist in Residence Program – October 30, 2023

https://www.nationalparksartsfoundation.org/hawaii

Wildacres Residency Program – Little Switzerland, NC – October 31, 2023

https://wildacres.org/wildacres-residency-program-w-app/

Moab Arts Reuse Residency – Moab, UT – October 31, 2023

https://www.moabarts.org/residency

apexart 2024–25 NYC Open Call – October 31, 2023

https://apexart.org/opencallsprocess.php

Bronx Council on the Arts Community Engagement Grants – October 31, 2023

https://www.bronxarts.org/grants

PEN America Literary Awards Robert J. Dau Short Story Prize for Emerging Writers – November 1, 2023

https://pen.org/pen-dau-short-story-prize/

The Unified Grant – Australia – November 1, 2023

https://theunifiedgrant.com/

A.I.R. Fellowship Program – New York City – November 1, 2023

https://www.airgallery.org/fellowship-program-2024-2025

California Documentary Project Grants – California – November 1, 2023

https://calhum.org/grant-deadlines-overview/california-documentary-project/

Smithsonian American Art Museum 2024–2025 Research Fellowships – November 1, 2023

https://americanart.si.edu/research/fellowships/apply

Black Mountain Institute Shearing Fellowship – Las Vegas, NV – November 1, 2023

https://blackmountaininstitute.org/fellowships/apply/

Velvetpark: LGBTQ+ Writers Residency 2024 – November 3, 2023

https://velvetparkmedia.com/application2024/

Beam Center NYC Open Call – New York City – November 6, 2023

https://www.beamcenter.org/open-call

National Sculpture Society Stanley Bleifeld Memorial Grant – November 6, 2023

https://nationalsculpture.org/programs-awards/bleifeld-grant/

The David Prize – New York City – November 13, 2023

https://thedavidprize.org/

Philadelphia Stories Poetry Contest – November 15, 2023

https://philadelphiastories.org/poetry-contest/

Nightboat Books Poetry Prize – November 15, 2023

https://nightboat.org/poetry-prize/

Banff Centre for Arts & Creativity Indigenous Haute Couture Digital Embellishments 2024 – Banff, Alberta, Canada – November 15, 2023

https://www.banffcentre.ca/programs/indigenous-haute-couture-digital-embellishments-2024

Women’s Studio Workshop Residencies – Rosendale, NY – November 15, 2023

https://wsworkshop.org/opportunity-calendar/

Bernheim Artist in Residence – Clermont, KY – November 27, 2023

https://bernheim.org/program-and-events/air/

Jobs

Event Partnerships Specialist (TIXEL) – Melbourne, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/event-partnerships-specialist/

Marketing Manager (TIXEL) – Melbourne, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/marketing-manager-9/

Marketing Manager (12 Month Contract) (Sony Music Entertainment) – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/marketing-manager-12-months-contract/

Opportunities

Los Angeles College of Music Scholarships – November 15, 2023

https://lacm.edu/legacy/

SeriesFest – December 1, 2023

https://filmfreeway.com/seriesfestseason10

SeriesFest: Women Directing Mentorship with Shondaland – December 19, 2023

https://filmfreeway.com/seriesfestWDM

Events

Music Biz Roadshow – Miami, FL – October 3, 2023

https://musicbiz.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/MusicBizRoadshow-Email-Miami.jpg

https://musicbiz.org/events/music-biz-roadshow/

CMW: Virtual Voices – Metadata = Money – October 3, 2023 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZZhs_PECQ1yEKeLhVIKrOA#/registration

FAI: Dancing On Top of the Lyrics – October 3, 2023 – 1pm CT

https://folk.org/webinar/dancing-on-top-of-the-lyrics-be-an-effective-song-editor/

CISA – How to Create Stronger Passwords & Debunking Myths About Password Managers – October 3, 2023 – 2pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/use-strong-passwords-and-a-password-manager-tickets-706774951907

Indie Weekly #111: Harmonizing Change: Saving The World Through Music – October 3, 2023 – 4pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indie-weekly-111-tickets-715574070307

CISA: The Importance of Multifactor Authentication – October 10, 2023 – 2pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/multi-factor-authentication-mfa-tickets-706786737157

Indie Weekly #112: Clicks to Tickets: Converting Social Media Hype to Sales – October 10, 2023 – 4pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indie-weekly-112-clicks-to-tickets-converting-social-media-hype-to-sales-tickets-715585354057

Global Crowd Management Alliance: The Control Room: GCMA Monthly Member Roundtable – October 10, 2023 – 12pm MST

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcvceqvqjsvH9OEYmuUrfB1bBmy7avh7srA#/registration

MBA: AIMS API Talks Supercharging Music Operations With AI Tech! – October 12, 2023 – 12pm MST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6YokemXeSZOvyXsT136JZg#/registration

TheWIESuite: How to Sell Your Business – October 12, 2023 – 12pm EST

https://www.thewiesuite.com/events/how-to-sell-your-business-lessons-from-the-trenches-1

CISA: How to Recognize and Report Phishing – October 17, 2023 – 2pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-recognize-and-report-phishing-tickets-707735394617

CISA (The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) – Active Shooter Preparedness – October 17, 2023 – 10am MST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cisa-active-shooter-preparedness-webinar-region-8-comtndsdutwy-registration-708528807737

Music Biz & MLC: Embracing Ever-Changing Landscape of the Music Industry – October 17, 2023 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_y_BAG0COQTisSaS2DVUhqQ#/registration

CISA: Keeping Software Up to Date – October 24, 2023 – 12pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/keeping-software-up-to-date-tickets-707735986387

Event Safety Alliance: Outreach Trainers Seminar for the Entertainment & Live Events Industry – Houston, TX – November 6, 2023

https://www.eventsafetyalliance.org/events/2023/11/06/outreach-trainers-workshop

Music Biz & MLC: From Earnings to Empowerment: The Importance of Income Tracking – November 7, 2023 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0n8C0LTWTeyVdr0kaHEokw#/registration

Music Biz & MLC: The Music Industry’s Two Promises to Creators – November 28, 2023 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GX4Wr4_TTOC2jxdbGFN5DA#/registration

