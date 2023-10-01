The Arts Lead Sheet #101: Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:
https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/
Have suggestions? Please tell us.
Grants
Eyebeam Fellowship Open Call – October 1, 2023
https://eyebeam.org/2024-eyebeam-fellowship-open-call/
Center for Book Arts 2024 Workspace Artists in Residence – New York City, NY – October 2, 2023
https://centerforbookarts.org/opportunities/workspace-artists-in-residence
Monument Lab Re:Generation Initiative – October 2, 2023
https://monumentlab.com/projects/regeneration-2024
Poets & Writers Get the Word Out – October 2, 2023
https://www.pw.org/content/get_the_word_out
BigCi Environmental Awards 2023 – October 2, 2023
South Arts: Southern Prize & State Fellowships for Visual Arts – Opens October 2, 2023
https://www.southarts.org/grants-opportunities/southern-prize-and-state-fellowships-visual-arts
Bruce Museum Artist-in-Residency Program – October 7, 2023
https://brucemuseum.org/discover-learn/bruce-museum-artist-residency/
Brooklyn Arts Council Creative Equations Fund – Brooklyn, NY – October 8, 2023
https://www.brooklynartscouncil.org/what-we-do-grants-cef
City of Milwaukee Vel R. Phillips Plaza Commission – October 9, 2023
https://city.milwaukee.gov/DCD/Projects/RFPs/Vel-Phillips-Plaza-RFQ
Live Music Society: Toolbox Grant – October 10, 2023
https://www.livemusicsociety.org/toolboxgrant
Art Omi Residencies – October 15, 2023
Art Omi: Architecture
https://artomi.org/residencies/architecture
Art Omi: Artists
https://artomi.org/residencies/art
Art Omi: Writers
https://artomi.org/residencies/writers
Circ Artist Grant – October 15, 2023
Clark Art Institute Research and Academic Program Fellowships – October 15, 2023
https://www.clarkart.edu/Research-Academic/Fellowship-Program/Guidelines-for-Clark-Fellowship-Application
NYC Winter Film Awards International Film Festival – October 15, 2023
Rbhu Engineering: Rbhu Gives Back Grants – October 16, 2023
Il Varco’s Nouvelle Bug International Workshop – October 16, 2023
https://www.ilvarco.net/nouvellebug-us/
Next Jazz Legacy Open Call – October 16, 2023
https://newmusicusa.org/program/next-jazz-legacy/
Open Source Gallery: Exhibition Open Call – October 20, 2023
https://open-source-gallery.org/exhibitions-opencall/
Prospect Art NEW WORK Open Call – October 22, 2023
https://www.prospectart.org/new-work-la-grant
RAIR 2024 Artist Residency – October 22, 2023
https://www.rairphilly.org/residencyprogram
Loewe Foundation Craft Prize – October 25, 2023
https://craftprize.loewe.com/en/craftprize2024
Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans – October 26, 2023
Queens Museum Open Call: QM-Jerome Foundation Fellowship for Emerging Artists – October 29, 2023
https://queensmuseum.org/program/open-call-qm-jerome-foundation-fellowship-for-emerging-artists-2024-2025/
Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park May 2024 Artist in Residence Program – October 30, 2023
https://www.nationalparksartsfoundation.org/hawaii
Wildacres Residency Program – Little Switzerland, NC – October 31, 2023
https://wildacres.org/wildacres-residency-program-w-app/
Moab Arts Reuse Residency – Moab, UT – October 31, 2023
https://www.moabarts.org/residency
apexart 2024–25 NYC Open Call – October 31, 2023
https://apexart.org/opencallsprocess.php
Bronx Council on the Arts Community Engagement Grants – October 31, 2023
https://www.bronxarts.org/grants
PEN America Literary Awards Robert J. Dau Short Story Prize for Emerging Writers – November 1, 2023
https://pen.org/pen-dau-short-story-prize/
The Unified Grant – Australia – November 1, 2023
A.I.R. Fellowship Program – New York City – November 1, 2023
https://www.airgallery.org/fellowship-program-2024-2025
California Documentary Project Grants – California – November 1, 2023
https://calhum.org/grant-deadlines-overview/california-documentary-project/
Smithsonian American Art Museum 2024–2025 Research Fellowships – November 1, 2023
https://americanart.si.edu/research/fellowships/apply
Black Mountain Institute Shearing Fellowship – Las Vegas, NV – November 1, 2023
https://blackmountaininstitute.org/fellowships/apply/
Velvetpark: LGBTQ+ Writers Residency 2024 – November 3, 2023
https://velvetparkmedia.com/application2024/
Beam Center NYC Open Call – New York City – November 6, 2023
https://www.beamcenter.org/open-call
National Sculpture Society Stanley Bleifeld Memorial Grant – November 6, 2023
https://nationalsculpture.org/programs-awards/bleifeld-grant/
The David Prize – New York City – November 13, 2023
Philadelphia Stories Poetry Contest – November 15, 2023
https://philadelphiastories.org/poetry-contest/
Nightboat Books Poetry Prize – November 15, 2023
https://nightboat.org/poetry-prize/
Banff Centre for Arts & Creativity Indigenous Haute Couture Digital Embellishments 2024 – Banff, Alberta, Canada – November 15, 2023
https://www.banffcentre.ca/programs/indigenous-haute-couture-digital-embellishments-2024
Women’s Studio Workshop Residencies – Rosendale, NY – November 15, 2023
https://wsworkshop.org/opportunity-calendar/
Bernheim Artist in Residence – Clermont, KY – November 27, 2023
https://bernheim.org/program-and-events/air/
Jobs
Event Partnerships Specialist (TIXEL) – Melbourne, AU
https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/event-partnerships-specialist/
Marketing Manager (TIXEL) – Melbourne, AU
https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/marketing-manager-9/
Marketing Manager (12 Month Contract) (Sony Music Entertainment) – Sydney, AU
https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/marketing-manager-12-months-contract/
Opportunities
Los Angeles College of Music Scholarships – November 15, 2023
SeriesFest – December 1, 2023
https://filmfreeway.com/seriesfestseason10
SeriesFest: Women Directing Mentorship with Shondaland – December 19, 2023
https://filmfreeway.com/seriesfestWDM
Events
Music Biz Roadshow – Miami, FL – October 3, 2023
https://musicbiz.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/MusicBizRoadshow-Email-Miami.jpg
https://musicbiz.org/events/music-biz-roadshow/
CMW: Virtual Voices – Metadata = Money – October 3, 2023 – 2pm EST
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZZhs_PECQ1yEKeLhVIKrOA#/registration
FAI: Dancing On Top of the Lyrics – October 3, 2023 – 1pm CT
https://folk.org/webinar/dancing-on-top-of-the-lyrics-be-an-effective-song-editor/
CISA – How to Create Stronger Passwords & Debunking Myths About Password Managers – October 3, 2023 – 2pm EST
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/use-strong-passwords-and-a-password-manager-tickets-706774951907
Indie Weekly #111: Harmonizing Change: Saving The World Through Music – October 3, 2023 – 4pm EST
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indie-weekly-111-tickets-715574070307
CISA: The Importance of Multifactor Authentication – October 10, 2023 – 2pm EST
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/multi-factor-authentication-mfa-tickets-706786737157
Indie Weekly #112: Clicks to Tickets: Converting Social Media Hype to Sales – October 10, 2023 – 4pm EST
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indie-weekly-112-clicks-to-tickets-converting-social-media-hype-to-sales-tickets-715585354057
Global Crowd Management Alliance: The Control Room: GCMA Monthly Member Roundtable – October 10, 2023 – 12pm MST
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcvceqvqjsvH9OEYmuUrfB1bBmy7avh7srA#/registration
MBA: AIMS API Talks Supercharging Music Operations With AI Tech! – October 12, 2023 – 12pm MST
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6YokemXeSZOvyXsT136JZg#/registration
TheWIESuite: How to Sell Your Business – October 12, 2023 – 12pm EST
https://www.thewiesuite.com/events/how-to-sell-your-business-lessons-from-the-trenches-1
CISA: How to Recognize and Report Phishing – October 17, 2023 – 2pm EST
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-recognize-and-report-phishing-tickets-707735394617
CISA (The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) – Active Shooter Preparedness – October 17, 2023 – 10am MST
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cisa-active-shooter-preparedness-webinar-region-8-comtndsdutwy-registration-708528807737
Music Biz & MLC: Embracing Ever-Changing Landscape of the Music Industry – October 17, 2023 – 2pm EST
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_y_BAG0COQTisSaS2DVUhqQ#/registration
CISA: Keeping Software Up to Date – October 24, 2023 – 12pm EST
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/keeping-software-up-to-date-tickets-707735986387
Event Safety Alliance: Outreach Trainers Seminar for the Entertainment & Live Events Industry – Houston, TX – November 6, 2023
https://www.eventsafetyalliance.org/events/2023/11/06/outreach-trainers-workshop
Music Biz & MLC: From Earnings to Empowerment: The Importance of Income Tracking – November 7, 2023 – 2pm EST
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0n8C0LTWTeyVdr0kaHEokw#/registration
Music Biz & MLC: The Music Industry’s Two Promises to Creators – November 28, 2023 – 2pm EST
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GX4Wr4_TTOC2jxdbGFN5DA#/registration