The Argentine band Pacifica, Inés Adam & Martina Nintzel release their debut album Freak Scene. Over 11 tracks this band brings joy, energy and emotion. Freak Scene can be bought as a vinyl or found on all streaming services. The album was produced by Nicolás De Sanctis. Mixed by Nico Kalwill. Mastered by Daniel Ovie. Recorded by Javier Kalwill.

Change Your Mind

Fantasies

Anita

Hotel Bar

With Or Without You

Away

Closer

Premature Rejection

Digital Clock

Misled

Silent Affection

