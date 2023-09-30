Skaar – Mad Woman

Can you name 3 Norwegian artists? Add a fourth name to that list. Skaar is a 25 year-old Norwegian singer-songwriter and musician. She appeared on our radar with “Imposter Syndrome” a song about not feeling like you fit in. Today she releases her full length album Mad Woman and FEMMUSIC is giving you all 13 tracks visually. You can also find links to your favorite streaming service here. Skaar will touring the UK in October.
Obscene
Mad Woman
Something Like This
DNA
Out Of My Hands
Follow Your Heart
Chaos
What Are You Scared Of?
Imposter Syndrome
Get Him Away From Me
Rock The Boat
As Far As We Go
Come Back to Life
Live Dates
October 17th Brighton, The Hope & the Ruin
October 18th London, The Lower Third
October 19th Leeds, Oporto
October 21st Glasgow, Stereo
October 24th Belfast, Black Box
October 26th Dublin, Workman’s Cella
