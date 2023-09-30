Artist of the Month – October 2023
Born in Newark, New Jersey, and raised in Savannah, Georgia, Aliah Sheffield finds beauty in the in-between, the welcoming space that surrounds her ruminations on love, life, and speaking truth to the world. An avid reader and writer who trained on clarinet and saxophone, she transitioned to piano during her senior year of high school, when, she also started writing songs.
After leaving Berklee College of Music in Boston, Aliah settled in New Jersey and began gigging with friends around the Tri-State Area. She became a singer when she realized that if she wanted her words to be heard, she would have to sing them herself.
Aliah has found her voice with the completion of THESE SONGS ARE FOR ANYONE SICK OF EARTH, her debut EP via Def Jam released in June.
Her latest single/video is “I Don’t Like People.”
#aliahsheffield