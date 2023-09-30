Aliah Sheffield

After leaving Berklee College of Music in Boston, Aliah settled in New Jersey and began gigging with friends around the Tri-State Area. She became a singer when she realized that if she wanted her words to be heard, she would have to sing them herself.

Aliah has found her voice with the completion of THESE SONGS ARE FOR ANYONE SICK OF EARTH, her debut EP via Def Jam released in June.

Her latest single/video is “I Don’t Like People.”

