Liza Anne – Internet Depression

Today, art rock rising star Liza Anne released a soberingly tender single, “Internet Depression” from their upcoming studio album, Utopian, due for release on November 3, 2023 via Antifragile Music.

“Internet Depression” is a brutally honest exploration of the cruelty of social media and the disillusioned nature of algorithmic friendships. With its lonesome vocal and piano pairing, “Internet Depression” is a sonic counterpoint to the bright album singles released thus far, leaving ample space for Liza’s haunting vocal to dissect social media’s fake-happy false projections.

Liza stated on “Internet Depression,” “There’s such a strange pain to the Internet when you’re feeling disillusioned with your own life and swallowed in the discomfort and pain. It’s like being constantly confronted with everyone’s best side – of course, it’s not something to take personally but it feels impossible to not compare the worst feeling inside of you to the projection of “everything is great” that you’d come across on social media.

With this song, I was voicing the frustration and disbelief I had in believing that the people around me were actually experiencing feelings of being in love because, within my experience of ‘being in love,’ I was always only half way there – I just thought, for years, that the experience of love was one of projection and dissociation – saying something enough so that hopefully you really meant it eventually. It is so relieving to understand that isn’t the case – I was never meant to be with a cis man because I’m a lesbian.

It is so strange to be feeling so disassociated from yourself as I was seeing it projected on the internet – we have such a direct line of sight to everyone at all times. To have that view while experiencing dysphoria in your own experience is especially heavy – it’s hard to find a home in yourself already and to have that constant reminder of everyone’s everything all the time – that’s a lot for a subconscious to hold onto.”

Tour Dates

+ w/ Pussy Riot

Oct 27 – Brooklyn, NY – The Sultan Room (album release show

Nov 1 – Montreal, QC – Rialto Theatre +

Nov 2 – Toronto, ON – Axis +

Nov 3 – Ferndale, MI – Magic Bag +

Nov 5 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall +

Nov 6 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge +

