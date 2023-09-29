Latto & Babydrill – Issa Party

Today, ATL-based Grammy nominated rapper Latto links up with fellow ATL rapper and PDE Records signee BabyDrill release “ISSA PARTY” out now via RCA Records.

The single also has an official video coming was directed by Shaq Gonzoe & James Rico, the colorful, fun video features Latto and Drill throwing it down in ATL with their friends, Latto’s sister Brooklyn Nicole and even her dog Coca. The visual is bright and playful with dancing and balloons, and you can even spot Latto’s Wingstop Meal collaboration. To celebrate this release, Latto is throwing an ATL party at the iconic Magic City strip club, renamed Latto City for this week’s release.

