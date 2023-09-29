Isabel Larosa – older

Coming off her sold-out, nationwide Spring tour with Nessa Barrett in March, Isabel LaRosa released her critically anticipated EP, YOU FEAR THE GOD THAT LOVES YOU.

Two weeks ago, LaRosa dropped her single “older,” a sultry, pulsating romp that showcases LaRosa’s ability to turn coming-of-age stories about infatuation and heartbreak into addictive, alt-pop hits for the new generation. Prior to the official track release, “older” had 550+ million views on user generated content utilizing the sound (now at over 816 million). The sound has been used in over 350K creations across TikTok, and the song is charting internationally.

Now, LaRosa is dropping the official video for “older.”

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

*SUPPORTING TOM ODELL

Oct 18 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN – FIRST AVENUE

Oct 20 – ENGLEWOOD, CO – GOTHIC THEATRE

Oct 21 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – THE COMMONWEALTH ROOM

Oct 24 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – THE FILLMORE

Oct 26 – PORTLAND, OR – ROSELAND THEATER

Oct 27 – SEATTLE, WA – THE SHOWBOX

Oct 29 – VANCOUVER, BC – THE ORPHEUM

