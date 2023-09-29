Hemlocke Springs – Going…Going…GONE

Just over a year ago hemlocke springs announced herself to the world via the release of her first single “gimme all ur love,” swiftly establishing her place as one of alt-pop’s most progressive and prodigious new talents. The song garnered an impressive 30 million streams and garnered immediate critical acclaim from around the world. Today she releases her debut EP, the highly anticipated going…going…GONE!, via AWAL, along with focus track “pos.”

Featuring 7 infectious songs, the EP showcases her knack for creating heartfelt indie-pop bangers.

She shares, “The title going…going…GONE! refers to what is currently happening to the idea of where I thought would be. The path I thought I would be walking is going….going…gone. I am now at a point where I’ve realized I don’t really know anything: the past, the present, and particularly the future. going…going…GONE! serves as my commentary as I thought about those periods of time.”

In support of going…going…GONE!, hemloke springs is embarking on a tour of North America, the UK and Europe with dates kicking off this Sunday, September 30, in Washington, DC and concluding November 1 at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Berlin. Several dates including her October 2 show in Brooklyn and her October 10 show in Los Angeles are already sold-out.

hemlocke springs is Isimeme ‘Naomi’ Udu – the first-generation American daughter of Nigerian parents, raised on the outskirts of Charlotte, NC. Having just completed a master’s degree in medical informatics at Dartmouth earlier this year, Naomi is now staring at the possibility of an entirely surprising and major music career, based on a flawless series of intoxicating and idiosyncratic pop songs that have not only earned millions of streams but also the admiration of some of music’s biggest names.

hemlocke springs 2023 world tour dates:

9/30 – All Things Go Festival – Washington DC

10/2 – Baby’s All Right – Brooklyn, NY (SOLD OUT)

10/5 – The Drake Hotel – Toronto, ON

10/8 – Schuba’s Tavern – Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)

10/10 – The Echo – Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

10/13 – Rickshaw Stop – San Francisco, CA

11/2 – Helios 37 – Cologne, DE

11/4 – Trix Cafe – Antwerp, BE

11/6 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, NL

11/9 – Dingwalls – London, UK

11/1 – Pitchfork Music Festival – Berlin, DE (ZENNER with CHAI)

