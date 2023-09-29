Cherry Glazerr – I Don’t Want You Anymore

Cherry Glazerr’s anticipated new album, I Don’t Want You Anymore, is out today on Secretly Canadian. Co-produced the album with Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Blondshell, Amaarae), Clementine Creevy describes it as a “mature” album, moreso in reference to her personal growth than a reflection of the record, which in true Cherry Glazerr fashion is best described as extremely fun.

Creevy says, “This is an album that you listen to when you need catharsis. It kind of takes you through all the phases of a romantic relationship and the turmoil that comes up when you get involved with someone. I wanted to paint a picture of crawling into a safe haven where you can just float, sometimes feeling stuck and at a loss, unsure of what you want and blossoming into a unique butterfly and soaring through a swamp at dusk despite everything.”

Creevy has also shared today the Sarah Ritter-directed video for “Bad Habit” which opens with a spiraling vocal loop that Creevy began recording at home and it expands into a delirious downtempo dance track without ever invoking a guitar.

“I can’t wait to play that one live. Whenever I’m free of a guitar and I can just sing… I love having those moments on tour,” she says.

