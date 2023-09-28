VTSS & Boys Noize – Steady Pace

VTSS and BOYS NOIZE – two of the most in demand producers in electronic music known for their eclectic styles – have joined together for an all-new collaborative single, “Steady Pace,” available now via Big Beat Records.

“The track was made during mine & Alex’s session in LA in our friend’s Sonny’s studio,” says VTSS. “It really came about quite quickly – within probably first our we had a sketch and I’ve written the first verse. I haven’t done much in studio collaborations so I was extremely nervous and frankly I didn’t know Alex that well but we instantly clicked and have been great friends since.”

VTSS continues, “The track was meant to refer to times when house & disco music was all over the world on the radio, but we wanted something with slightly more of a techno leaning sound, still nodding to the original formula. The lyrics I wrote are about a really hot guy who I couldn’t really read well, who seemed like he was being a bit hot & cold,” VTSS shares. “Two can play that game, I thought. That’s what happens when two avoidant people are about to get together lol.”

“Made this banger on the first day we met in the studio” said Boys Noize. “We’ve had lots of joy recording it and I think you can hear that in the music. Those are my favorite ones!”

