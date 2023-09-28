MRCH – Cherry Painted Eyes

MRCH share their new video for the single ‘Cherry Painted Eyes’ today. The track is from their forthcoming EP TV Bliss out on Vertex Music Ltd. October 13th.

‘Cherry Painted Eyes’ is another shoegaze inspired dreamy pop track set to a storyboard video created by the band themselves. While the subject matter of the song is heavier, the video is whimsical and cinematic to balance it out:

“Cherry Painted Eyes is a song riddled with anxiety. Describing a series of panic attacks and bloodshot eyes… We wanted to make the video a little more lighthearted than that thought. Set in the void of space, complete with near hit from a passing comet, and a drink to take the edge off. This vid is a DIY playful nod to classics from The Cure and Smashing Pumpkins.”

MRCH also wanted to see if they could utilize AI for good: “We built the sets out of paint, paper, quilt batting, and insulation boards. Then coupled it with AI-generated fill and sketches on ProCreate to help expand the world. There’s been a lot of talk in the arts lately about the negative aspects of AI. And there are for sure elements of it that are scary. Ones that can lead to really negative outcomes. But, we’re interested in using it as an opportunity to create beyond our budget. A lot like the approach we take with our music. We use whatever tools we can. Whether it’s the cheapest gear or the newest techniques. It’s all fair game. Some of this new tech kind of gives us a way to realize bigger ideas. The song and video are both a bit about bridging those gaps between fear and opportunity.”

