Kasey Johansing – Old Friend

Today, Los Angeles singer-songwriter Kacey Johansing has shared “Old Friend,” the third preview of her forthcoming album, Year Away, out next Friday via Night Bloom Records, the label she runs alongside Alex Bleeker of Real Estate.

“This song is not only about letting a friendship go,” explains Johansing, “it is also about letting an old version of yourself go. I became obsessed with Monarch butterflies while writing this record and watched many of them transform into a chrysalis and then hatch out of their cocoon.”

