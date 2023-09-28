Honey Bxby – Poseidon

Today, rising New Jersey songstress, Honey Bxby, has released her latest visual for “Poseidon.”

The intoxicating yet endearing track is featured on Honey’s debut EP that released this past June, 3 Words, 8 Letters.

Merging disarming truthfulness with flesh-and-blood-sex appeal, her emotional honesty has garnered rising notoriety. Her singular soundscape blends serene, honey-laced vocals with unbridled and cold-blooded raps. Her sound can be described as a synthesis between unadulterated rawness and vulnerable authenticity. On her debut EP, she flirts through genres with bullish command taking you through varying, relatable tales. “It’s like you broke my heart and I’m hurt but f*ck you. I have a song for every situation that someone has been through. Everyone reacts to my music in a relatable way.”

