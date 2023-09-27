Ūla – Scandal

Today, the vivacious Gen Z Lithuanian- Australian artist Ūla reveals her new single “SCANDAL”, which continues to exhibit her Bubblegum Grunge aesthetic and trailblazing sound to the masses.

The pop-punk sound and style Ūla has adopted, is something that plays a major part in the makeup of her artistry and gives her a unique edge in today’s music scene. As the pioneer of the self-coined neo-pop genre Bubblegum Grunge, Ūla is spearheading this brand new sound with her sights firmly set on bringing about a global audience. Ūla absorbs creative influences from all areas of her life; drawing inspiration from the 80’s rock she grew up on, the traditional Lithuanian folk music of her heritage, her Gen Z social observations and insights and the plethora of subgenres that encompass pop and punk.

Ūla shares the meaning behind the new track –

“…it’s about being bored and wanting to start some drama. You don’t always have to be looking for love, sometimes you need to just have some fun.”

#ulamusic