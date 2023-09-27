PACKS – Melt The Honey

In March, PACKS released Crispy Crunchy Nothing. The band’s sophomore LP built on the momentum that had been sparked around the Madeline Link-led project with the release of their 2021 debut Take The Cake.

Today they are announcing their third LP Melt The Honey (due out January 19th on Fire Talk), and sharing the album’s not-quite-title-track “Honey,” with its accompanying video.

Remarkably, the band’s second LP in 12 months was recorded just before the release of their previous album. Over the course of 11 days last March, Link and the rest of her band (Dexter Nash [guitar], Noah O’Neil [bass] and Shane Hooper [drums]) gathered in Mexico City. PACKS practiced new songs in a rented studio space, with each member bringing their aesthetic sensibility to the table. From there, they took a bus to Xalapa where they spent the remainder of their time abroad working at a house known as Casa pulpo, an architectural feat removed from the bustle of city life, owned and operated by Wendy Moira, the visionary behind Teatro Lucido, a prominent theater and music venue in Mexico City. “The house has no straight lines, it puts you in a creative mindset,” Link says. “Plus, it was really warm, we were there for three weeks enjoying the weather and self-recording with minimal equipment.”

Tour Dates

Sept 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool

Oct 1 – Washington, DC – Pie Shop

Oct 4 – Troy, NY – No Fun*

Oct 6 – Boston, MA – Sinclair*

Oct 7 – Montreal, QC -Bar Le Ritz*

Oct 8 – Toronto, ON – Velvet*

Oct 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Bottlerocket*

Oct 11 – Detroit, MI – Third Man*

Oct 12 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall*

Oct 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Colectivo*

Oct 14 – Minneapolis – 7th Street Entry*

Oct 16 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge*

Oct 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court*

Oct 19 – San Diego, CA – Whistle Stop

Oct 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Ghengis Khan

Oct 22 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill

Oct 24 – Portland, OR – Mission Theatre

Oct 25 – Seattle, WA – The Vera Project

Oct 27 – Vancouver, BC – Green Auto

Nov 29 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club#

Nov 30 – Liverpool, UK – Jimmy’s#

Dec 01 – Glasgow, UK – the Hug & Pint#

Dec 02 – Dublin, IE – Workmen’s Club#

Dec 04 – Manchester, UK – Yes#

Dec 05 – Bristol, UK – Strange Brew#

Dec 06 – London, UK – Moth Club#

Dec 07 – Brighton, UK – Green Door Store#

Dec 10 – Antwerp, BE – Trix#

Dec 11 – Paris, FR – L’International#

Dec 13 – Berlin, DE @ Bedehaus Szimiple#

Dec 14 – Leipzig, DE – Conne Island#

Dec 15 – Schorndorf, DE – Club Manufaktur#

Dec 16 – Munster, DE – Gleis 22#

*supporting Geese

# supporting Slow Pulp

#packsthaband

