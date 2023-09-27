Girl Scout – Granny Music

Today, Girl Scout shares one of the fall’s most highly anticipated EP’s, Granny Music, out now via Made Records. After teasing the EP with previous singles including “Bruises,” “Boy In Blue” and “Monster,” they continue to deliver stellar song after song, each as ear wormy as the next.

Today the band releases videos for “Millionaire” and “Mothers & Fathers.”

On their sophomore EP, Granny Music, the Swedes explore more musical realms: “There’s some heartland sounding stuff going on, and there’s a power-ballad,” the band muses. “And then of course we have a couple rockers in there, too. We wanted to explore some new ground without abandoning the foundation we built with the first EP.”

#girlscouttheband