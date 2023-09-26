Upchuck – Crashing

On the forefront of Atlanta’s thriving punk community, Upchuck are bound together by a purity of intention, an organic loyalty to a thick knot of uncalculated friendships, struggles, and desires. Their new Ty Segall produced album Bite the Hand That Feeds is passionately impressionistic, following the reflections of a charmingly unreliable narrator as frontwoman KT clocks the shortcomings of the world around her.

Its heaviest moments are counteracted by bursts of goofy levity, injecting natural breaths of fresh air into the LP’s frantic cadence. Their latest single “Crashing” embodies this lightness directly, painting a portrait of what it feels like to continue living in the face of a young love that has come to an untimely end.

Moving with fragile emotionality, “Crashing” burns with a gentle sweetness, the sadness of a love that has come to a close balanced out by the non-judgmental refrain, ‘I’m nice enough to let you live.’

These are songs about the joy of continuing to live, songs that find each other in the rush of a crushing reality, propelling the listener onward towards a collective release. Themes of surviving through the night, youth-blinded love and chaotic street protests are subsumed under a single unifying thread: the needs we have for one another, our shared hunger for connection. In a world saturated with arbitrary rules and paper-thin moralism, Upchuck offer freedom through sensation, a type of unserious transcendence found through the swirl of bodies melting into one another in the passion of dance.

Speaking on the importance of live performance to the band’s overall outlook, KT does not mince words: “With all of the shit life throws at you every day, sometimes I just need to release something—I need to feel freaky, to lean into my wild alter-ego. That’s what we want to give other people too—we wanna create a space for people to come and work out whatever has been dragging them down, but together, all at once.”

Upchuck Live Dates:

Sep 30: Athens, GA – September Days at Southern Brewing Company

Oct 13: Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5 (Record Release Show)

Oct 17: Washington, DC – 9:30 Club ~

Oct 18: Washington, DC – 9:30 Club ~

Oct 20: Boston, MA – Roadrunner ~

Oct 21: Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

Oct 23: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel ~

Oct 24: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel ~

Oct 25: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel ~

Oct 27: Toronto, ON – History ~

Oct 29: Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre ~

Oct 30: Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ~

Nov 16: Atlanta, GA – The Eastern ~

Nov 17: Atlanta, GA – The Eastern ~

~ w/ Faye Webster

