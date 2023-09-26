Irene Wong – mmm idk

Chinese-American influencer, model, and singer-songwriter Irene Wong, has released the official music video for her debut single, “mmm idk.” Irene has quickly become one of the newest rising stars on social media, and is now ready to showcase her musical talents with this catchy indie-pop song that promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

Directed by Christian Lanza, also a Los Angeles native, the video was filmed using a combination of digital footage and Super 8 Film. Music video production was over a 2-day period, where Christian and Irene take you through multiple scenic locations in Los Angeles, creating a narrative around escape from reality, while contrasting that escape with a sense of grounded safety. Produced and written by Los Angeles artists Chando Yun, Benjamin Reath Neilson, and Jamie Daniel Miller, “mmm idk” promises to capture the essence of sunny California vibes.

Irene Wong’s journey towards her musical dreams has been one of determination and hard work. A dancer and pianist since childhood, she received professional vocal lessons at the age of 14, and her dedication to her craft shines through in her performances. Irene’s father played a pivotal role in supporting her ambitions, even helping her move to New York City at the age of 18 to pursue music opportunities. Recently, Irene had the incredible opportunity to open for the popular Korean-Canadian singer-songwriter JUNNY at his New York concert in February, further fueling her passion for music and motivating her to explore her genuine sound. As she embarks on this new chapter in her life, Irene is excited to continue her artistic development and make a lasting impact in the music industry.

