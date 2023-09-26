Eaves Wilder – Freefall

Following a busy summer of festival appearances, rising British artist Eaves Wilder shares a new single, “Freefall,” available now via Secretly Canadian.

“Freefall” finds Wilder exploring shoegaze-inspired chords, pairing them with playful beats and a lag intended to recreate the tipsy walk home on a hot, sticky summer night. Written as a follow up to 2022’s “I Stole Your Jumper,” in which she fantasizes about female revenge, the new track displays Wilder in a fresh headspace. She explains, “‘Freefall’ is about pure hedonism, about wanting to feel everything and do everything at once. I wrote it the moment I realized I was ready to move on and allow myself to let go again.”

Eaves Wilder Tour Dates:

Wed. Sep. 27 – London, UK @ Lafayette

Sat. Oct. 14 – Leeds, UK @ Live At Leeds

Tue. Oct. 17 – London, UK @ Good Karma Night @ Colours Hoxton

