Devon Again Returns to Denver October 5

Devon Again is a 22-year-old alt pop artist from Denver, Colorado and now based in L.A. Her musical journey began at an early age. Growing up queer in a small town, she found solace in music, using it as a means of imagining and creating a new reality. Devon began releasing standalone singles in 2021 that showcased an immersive sound and an affinity for enigmatic, intricate melodies and songwriting with a strong point of view. In 2022, Devon released her debut EP PEEsolidifying her commitment to building a fun, playful world for people to step into. Since her first release, Devon has played numerous shows in the L.A. area with artists such as Denzel Curry, Toro y Moi and Jawny.

Devon is currently working on a new project that expands upon the foundation she has been building over the last few years.

Devon Again unveils her new song “deep.” Devon details that the track “describes the feeling of loving someone so fully that it’s easier left unsaid and unexplored.” The song was produced with Jon Buscema.

“The chorus started as this cheeky, kind of silly means of me shrugging off feelings for someone,” she continues. “Jon and I weren’t sure if it was really corny or… really awesome. As we started chipping away at the song for the months to follow, the story, and the music itself, just kept getting…deeper.”

The song is accompanied by a video shot and directed by Devon with frequent-collaborator Ethan Frank. A tapestry of footage taken by Devon while on a trip around Europe with her best friends, the video captures both the simplicity and chaos of their lives and the lives of others.

Devon Again is currently on tour opening for Maude Latour. She will be returning to her hometown Denver on October 5.

September 27—San Francisco, CA—Bimbo’s 365*

September 29—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theater*

September 30—Vancouver, BC—The Biltmore Cabaret*

October 1—Seattle, WA—Chop Suey*

October 3—Salt Lake City, UT—Soundwell*

October 5—Denver, CO—Marquis*

October 7—Minneapolis, MN—Amsterdam Bar & Hall*

October 8—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall*

October 10—Toronto, ON—Velvet Underground*

October 12—Boston, MA—Big Night Live*

October 13—New York, NY—Webster Hall*

October 14—Philadelphia, PA—Brooklyn Bowl*

October 15—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club*

*Supporting Maude Latour

