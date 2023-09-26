Cobra Spell – S.E.X

International sleaze rock quintet COBRA SPELL strike with their debut album, 666, out December 1, 2023 via Napalm Records!

With all guns loaded, the fierce ladies fire their first shot today with the release of the single “S.E.X.”, centered around lead singer Kristina Vega’s skillful, powerful sky-high vocals climaxing in a stunning guitar solo by guitar hero Sonia Anubis. The new track sets the scene on fire with what is indisputably the hottest music video of the year!

COBRA SPELL on “S.E.X.”:

“We are excited to share with you the sleaziest track of our upcoming album ‘666’. This one speaks about a deep desire for sexual pleasure that manifests in different ways and forms, to fill an inner emotional void.”

#cobraspell