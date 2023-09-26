Arlo Parks North American Tour 2024

Following the release of her debut book, THE MAGIC BORDER, Arlo Parks is announcing her upcoming North American tour for 2024. The tour, consisting of 18 stops, will commence in late February in San Diego and will see Arlo play her largest headlining venues to date in major cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, and New York. Artist pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase on September 26th at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET, while general ticket sales will begin on September 29th at 10 AM local time. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Arlo’s debut book, THE MAGIC BORDER: Poetry And Fragments From My Soft Machine published by Harper Collins Publishing, consists of the lyrics from her recent sophomore album, My Soft Machine, as well as new exclusive images by Daniyel Lowden and 20 new poems. Parks’ writing has garnered high praise from fellow musician Florence Welch, who described her writing as, “poetry you can taste,” with Katie Gavin of MUNA adding, “Arlo Parks pulls beauty around her as a war tactic, and she shares the spoils with us. I am grateful and invigorated.”

Alongside the announcement of the tour Arlo is also unveiling her latest offering: a captivating music video for album single “Purple Phase.” Shot during her tour in Japan earlier this year, the video immerses viewers in the neon-lit nightscapes of Tokyo, where Arlo navigates the city alone.

TICKETS:

9/13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

9/14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso*

9/15 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

9/17 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt*

9/19 – Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

9/21 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia

9/28 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

10/1 – Washington, D.C. @ All Things Go Festival

2/29 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

3/2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

3/5 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

3/7 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

3/8 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

3/9 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

3/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

3/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

3/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

3/16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

3/19 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

3/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

3/22 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

3/25 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

3/26 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield

3/28 – Boston, MA @ Royale

3/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

4/2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

