Girli in Denver September 30

Girli released her Why Am I Like This? EP in May. She began her US tour this past weekend and makes her Denver debut this week.

Milly Toomey (AKA girli) has been on an explorative journey of self-discovery, only to conclude that she can’t be boxed in. The singer-songwriter had been questioning who she was and had put so much pressure on knowing the answer, but soon realised it’s okay to not always know. To mark this epiphany, girli wrote the music she has always wanted to release and the outcome is this accomplished, unapologetically pop-laden EP.

She released the “Matriarchy” video this weekend.

“for the Matriarchy music video, i wanted to create a dreamy her-storical matriarchal world ruled by sapphics, set in a forgotten era of the past. we shot the video at a palatial manor house and had an amazing cast and crew of women. it’s sensual, powerful and queer. it’s the kind of music video I wish I’d seen growing up and figuring out my sexuality.”

#girli

Related Images: