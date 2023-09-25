Filth Is Eternal – Cherish

Just ahead of Friday’s release of Filth is Eternal’s new album Find Out they’ve revealed their powerful new single “Cherish,” which implores listeners to believe in themselves and their creativity.

Frontperson Lis Di Angelo tells, “I wanted to mash two of my favorite things together, Black Box Theater and Lynchian Style, and marry that with something I overheard a stranger say that has occupied space in the back of my mind for years: ‘This is all a dream, and you will spend the entirety of your existence at the center of a push-pull event, somewhere between owning this dream and this dream owning you.'”

“Cherish” comes with a vivid new video directed by Di Angelo themselves.

Filth is Eternal Live Dates:

Sep 25: The Echo – Los Angeles, CA #

Sep 26: The Soda Bar – San Diego, CA #

Sep 27: Nile Underground – Mesa, AZ #

Nov 05: SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland UK ^

Nov 06: Tramshed – Cardiff, UK ^

Nov 07: Academy – Manchester, UK ^

Nov 08: Kentish Town Forum – London, UK ^

Nov 09: Underground – Plymouth, UK

Nov 11: The Craufurd Arms – Milton Keynes, UK

Nov 12: New Cross Inn – London, UK

# w/ King Parrot

^ w/ Finch

#filthiseternal