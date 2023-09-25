Empress Of ft Rina Sawayama – Kiss Me

Today, Empress Of returns with a new single “Kiss Me,” featuring Rina Sawayama. The song serves as a tantalizing preview of the Honduran-American artist’s upcoming new studio album. Accompanying the track is a captivating music video, directed by India Harris, featuring Empress Of and Rina in an angelic setting in the English countryside with their hair blowing in the wind.

“Kiss Me,” featuring Rina Sawayama, marks Empress Of’s first new music since the release of her Save Me EP. The collaboration between the artists comes after Empress Of opened for Rina Sawayama and Carly Rae Jepsen across a string of tour dates in addition to wowing audiences at festivals like Outside Lands and Corona Capital. Empress Of is continuing supporting Rina on the rest of her North America tour this year with dates in Seattle, San Francisco, New Orleans, Austin and more. Empress Of will also be headlining a show in Los Angeles at the Masonic Lodge on October 4th.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

*supporting Rina Sawayama

9/26 – Denver, CO @ Filmore Auditorium*

9/28 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount*

9/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield*

10/3 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory*

10/4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge

10/6 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary*

10/9 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues*

10/11 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs*

10/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec*

