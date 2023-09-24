Good Rzn – Far From Me

Los Angeles-based alt-pop duo Good Rzn—Josie Molasky (vocalist/songwriter) and Tommy Ghirardini (guitarist/producer)—have released the powerful “Far From Me,” the second single from their debut EP FALLING IN SLOW MOTION out October 20.

“The initial concept for the song was based on expressing a feeling of solitude,” reflect Good Rzn about “Far From Me,” which follows the release of the EP’s lead single, “Running Out Of Time.”

“We wanted the music to match that isolated energy which is where the wailing guitar came through to mimic a cry out of loneliness.”

#good.rzn