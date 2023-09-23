Grrrl Gang – Spunky!

Indonesian trio Grrrl Gang build on their considerable worldwide buzz with Spunky!, their full-length debut album and a music video for the song “Cool Girl.”

Spunky! is out today on Green Island Music (worldwide) and in partnership with and exclusive license in North, Central and South America on Kill Rock Stars.

In the music video for “Cool Girl” Bella, the character of an introverted girl, is seeking validation among her peers. Intoxicated, she’s dancing aggressively on her own amongst the crowds. She decides to just have fun on her own like never before. She doesn’t care about her surroundings anymore. She just wants to be free. This is the only way that she could feel such feelings.

#grrrlgang