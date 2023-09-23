Femke – Safe In the Suburbs

Femke shares her debut five-song EP Safe in the Suburbs.

The singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, label owner, and soundtrack composer releases the EP on Enci Records.

The video for “Dead End Street” follows the characters that were first introduced in the video for the title track earlier this year and built on by last month’s video for “Love Somebody Else.”

Finding herself alone during the pandemic, Femke ended up writing the songs for the EP, the culmination of her experience composing music for film and TV with its visual motifs – as can be seen in the videos for the first three singles, including the title track, followed by “Love Somebody Else.”

“The songs are very personal, but I’ve tried to write them in a way that is relatable to other people,” she says, “My goal is to find an audience that is looking for something other than Top 40 love songs, music that is relevant to them. I want to speak to those who don’t believe they belong in a way that they feel heard.”

#femkesongs