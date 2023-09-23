Asha Jeffries – Cruise Control

Brisbane-based artist Asha Jefferies shares her newest single “Cruise Control,” Produced and mixed by Sam Cromack (Ball Park Music). The release also announces her signing to Nettwerk Music Group.

Of “Cruise Control” Jefferies shares, “To be in cruise control is to ride steady and smoothly through the storms of rough climate, harsh roads, lame parties, and undesired romantic gestures. It’s a phrase I have kept close, after a lesson learned on testing my boundaries and finding the confidence to trust my gut. It’s a growing-up anthem, cultivating comfort in my own skin and exercising what feels right and what doesn’t.”

Of the video, Jefferies continues, “The clip was inspired by one of my favourite films, 500 Days of Summer and its expectation vs reality split screen scene. Both Cody [Wood] and I love how split screen’s can tell a story of different versions of the self. We filmed over two nights and features my older sister Tiana, who has taught me a lot about finding my own voice and trusting myself.”

