Slayyyter – STARF*CKER

Today, self-made pop artist Slayyyter releases her second studio album, STARFUCKER, out everywhere via FADER Label. A special X-rated edition of the vinyl too explicit for streaming platforms and storefronts is available now exclusively on her website.

Filmed at the iconic Chateau Marmont, Slayyyter has also released the official video for album opener, “I Love Hollywood!”

Slayyyter ignites the album with opener “I LOVE HOLLYWOOD!” With enough confidence and charisma to bypass any velvet rope, an ominous bass line snakes through the beat as a flippant bouncer giggles, “Oh my God, you’re not even on the list,” to which Slayyyter responds, “I am the list!

On her sophomore record, Slayyyter shares, “This album means the world to me. I have carefully crafted this era for 3 years now and I think it perfectly captures who I am and who I have evolved into as an artist. It’s sexy, it’s pop, it’s provocative and feels like my love letter to Hollywood and glamour. I am so proud of it and hope people enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it.”

Upcoming Slayyyter Performances

September 22, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful Festival

October 25, 2023 – Boston, MA – Royale

October 26, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Stee

October 27, 2023 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

October 28, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

October 31, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Opera House

November 2, 2023 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

November 3, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

November 4, 2023 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues [SOLD OUT]

November 6, 2023 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

November 7, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Grand at The Complex

November 10, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Regency

November 11, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

November 12, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

