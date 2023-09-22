Nora Jane Struthers – I Can Hear The Birds

Nora Jane Struthers releases “I Can Hear The Birds” from her upcoming album Back To Cast Iron out October 27.

“I Can Hear The Birds” was inspired by the absence of the energy exchange with others during periods of isolation. For a performer, the energy exchange between the stage and the audience is lifeblood. It was also inspired by coming to terms with the fact that sometimes, our closest family members share wildly different beliefs.

In her work, Nora Jane has been vocal about her desire for motherhood, fertility struggles, and the physical and emotional toll interventions take on one’s body. The overarching theme of the album incorporates those ideas, though it’s largely about the balancing act of having two life dreams at the same time – family and career. Sometimes, life and circumstances force you to let go of one for the other. It’s about letting go of something that you love, coming to terms with what you’re going to put in its place, and finding new ways of seeking joy.

#norajanestruthers

