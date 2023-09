Genia, the uncategorizable 22 year-old singer-rapper and fierce R&B phenom from the streets of Victorville, California, continues to defy characterization with “Souvenir,” the scorching new single + video available on all platforms today via Def Jam Recordings.

“Souvenir” is the first advance music from 4AM IN THE VILLE, Genia’s upcoming new mixtape set to arrive on November 10th.

#geniawashere