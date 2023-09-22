Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of A Midwest Princess

After building up a cult-like fanbase over the past year with a steady wave of irresistible album singles, Midwestern darling and imminent pop star Chappell Roan delivers her highly anticipated debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, out today via Amusement/Island Records, alongside a visualizer for single “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl.”

A technicolor celebration of self-discovery and transformation, The Rise & Fall of a Midwest Princess tracks Chappell’s cinematic journey of falling in queer love for the first time, while embracing all the messy and imperfect moments in-between. Penned by Chappell alongside Daniel Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Guts), the project’s early 2022 singles like “Naked in Manhattan,” and “Casual.”

About her debut album Chappell says, “After 4 years in the making comes my 14-song album holding stories of unearthing my true self and fearlessly embracing queerness. My whole project is a rebellion to how I was raised. I want what I never had—a safe place to dress, sing, and dance however you want to, and be who you truly are. I think the album encapsulates the whole process of birthing a new me and then ultimately abandoning it. That push and pull is a perfect example of me obsessing over my dream but despising it at the same time. The music made me evolve. With the contrast of my Midwestern upbringing and living in one of the biggest cities in the U.S., ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’ mirrors the rollercoaster of becoming the popstar I always wanted to be.”

Roan begins her tour next week with one of the first stops in Denver.

