Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of A Midwest Princess

After building up a cult-like fanbase over the past year with a steady wave of irresistible album singles, Midwestern darling and imminent pop star Chappell Roan delivers her highly anticipated debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, out today via Amusement/Island Records, alongside a visualizer for single “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl.”
A technicolor celebration of self-discovery and transformation, The Rise & Fall of a Midwest Princess tracks Chappell’s cinematic journey of falling in queer love for the first time, while embracing all the messy and imperfect moments in-between. Penned by Chappell alongside Daniel Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Guts), the project’s early 2022 singles like “Naked in Manhattan,” and “Casual.”
About her debut album Chappell says, “After 4 years in the making comes my 14-song album holding stories of unearthing my true self and fearlessly embracing queerness. My whole project is a rebellion to how I was raised. I want what I never had—a safe place to dress, sing, and dance however you want to, and be who you truly are. I think the album encapsulates the whole process of birthing a new me and then ultimately abandoning it. That push and pull is a perfect example of me obsessing over my dream but despising it at the same time. The music made me evolve. With the contrast of my Midwestern upbringing and living in one of the biggest cities in the U.S., ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’ mirrors the rollercoaster of becoming the popstar I always wanted to be.”
Roan begins her tour next week with one of the first stops in Denver.
September 25 — Goldfield Trading Post, Roseville, CA SOLD OUT
September 27 — The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT SOLD OUT
September 29 — Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO SOLD OUT
October 1 — First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN SOLD OUT
October 3 — The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Hall, Milwaukee, WI
October 4 — House of Blues, Chicago, IL SOLD OUT
October 5 — House of Blues, Chicago, IL SOLD OUT
October 7 — Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville TN SOLD OUT
October 8 — Deluxe at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN SOLD OUT
October 10 — Saint Andrew’s Hall, Detroit, MI SOLD OUT
October 11 — The Opera House, Toronto, ON SOLD OUT
October 12 — Théâtre Fairmount, Montreal QC
October 14 — The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
October 15 — House of Blues, Boston, MA SOLD OUT
October 17 — Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY SOLD OUT
October 18 — Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY SOLD OUT
October 20 — 9:30 Club, Washington, DC SOLD OUT
October 21 — 9:30 Club, Washington, DC SOLD OUT
October 22 — The Underground, Charlotte, NC SOLD OUT
October 24 — Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta, GA SOLD OUT
October 25 — The Beacham, Orlando, FL
October 26 — Revolution, Ft. Lauderdale, FL
October 28 — Joy Theater, New Orleans, LA
October 29 — House of Blues, Houston, TX
October 31 — House of Blues, Dallas, TX
November 1 — Scoot Inn, Austin, TX SOLD OUT
November 3 — The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ
November 5 — 24 Oxford, Las Vegas, NV
November 7 — The UC Theatre, Berkeley, CA SOLD OUT
November 9 — Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR SOLD OUT
November 10 — Hollywood Theatre, Vancouver, BC SOLD OUT
November 11 — Showbox, Seattle, WA SOLD OUT
November 14 — The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA SOLD OUT
AUSTRALIA/EU/UK DATES
November 24 — Liberty Hall, Sydney, AUS
November 25 — MELT Festival, Brisbane, AUS
November 26 — 170 Russell, Melbourne, AUS
November 27 — Soundbox, Melbourne, AUS
December 3 — LARK, Berlin, DE
December 5 — Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL
December 6 — Les Etoiles Theatre, Paris, FR
December 7 — Heaven, London, UK
US SPRING 2024 TOUR
February 22 — SOMA, San Diego, CA
February 26 — The Jones Assembly, Oklahoma City, OK
March 3 — Iron City Music Hall, Birmingham, AL
March 10 — Bogart’s, Cincinnati, OH
March 17 — Wooly’s, Des Moines, IA
March 25 — Higher Ground, Burlington, VT
April 3, College Street Music Hall, New Haven, CT
April 5 — Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA
April 6 — The Intersection, Grand Rapids, MI
April 8 — Truman, Kansas City, MO
April 9 — Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO
April 10 — The Aggie, Fort Collins, CO
GUTS WORLD TOUR DATES
February 23 — Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert, CA
February 24 — Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ
February 27 — Toyota Center, Houston, TX
February 28 — Moody Center, Austin, TX
March 1 — American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
March 2 — Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
March 5 — Amway Center, Orlando, FL
March 6 — Miami-Dade Arena, Miami, FL
March 8 — Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
March 9 — Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
March 12 — Enterprise Center, St Louis, MO
March 13 — CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE
March 15 — Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN
March 16 — Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
March 19 — United Center, Chicago, IL
March 20 — United Center, Chicago, IL
March 22 — Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
March 23 — Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
March 26 — Bell Centre, Montreal, QC
March 27 — Bell Centre, Montreal, QC
March 29 — Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
March 30 — Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
April 1 — TD Garden, Boston, MA
April 2 — TD Garden, Boston, MA
