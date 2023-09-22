Carolesdaughter – Good In Bed

Today, gold-certified alternative pop artist carolesdaughter—a.k.a. Thea Taylor— shares her new pop-leaning single “Good in Bed” via Arista Records.

Thea continues to perfect her balance of searing honesty and soaring songcraft. Re: the track, she adds, “Although the title may seem very self explanatory ‘Good in Bed’ is a lighthearted way of saying I’m struggling to get out of bed again. I’m by myself. Don’t call me! Don’t perceive me! I’m rotting away very unhappily 12 hours a day on my phone in bed.”

Re: the striking music video directed by Anastasia Delmark, Thea comments, “To go along with the theme of the song, I wanted my music video to come off as anything but genuine. Fake smiles and a glimpse into my delusional alternate reality where my life is not falling apart, but sparkling and sexy. Sometimes what’s real is too painful and you need to have an active imagination to create a better outlook on what you are experiencing.”

#carolesdaught3r