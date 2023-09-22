Cannons – Bad Tattoo

Fresh off the heels of their sold-out Terminal 5 show in New York City earlier this month, alternative / electro-pop band CANNONS have shared their new song “Bad Tattoo” today via Columbia Records. The track, produced by Mike Elizondo (Eminem, Carrie Underwood, Mary J. Blige) and co-written by CANNONS, Elizondo, and Mikky Echo (Rihanna, Drake, Maroon 5), offers a fresh take on the Los Angeles band’s sound, showcasing their range and continued sonic growth.

In speaking about the track, CANNONS frontwoman Michelle Joy says: “’Bad Tattoo’ is a song about life-changing moments that define us and how we hold the power to turn emotional scars into art. It’s about owning your entire story, specifically the painful moments, even if they leave a permanent mark or an emotional scar similar to a tattoo. It’s in those times that we are invited to stop, pay attention, and take stock of our life, its meaning, and purpose. ‘Bad Tattoo’ is about choosing not to cover up those moments or feel shame, and instead, loving them because they are a part of your story and made you who you are.”

“Bad Tattoo” is lifted from CANNONS’ forthcoming LP Heartbeat Highway due later this year.

‘The Heartbeat Highway Tour’ kicked off last month and has seen CANNONS perform some of their largest headline shows to date. The band has a special hometown performance at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre on 9/29 before wrapping the North American leg at Honolulu’s The Republik on 10/3. CANNONS will then bring ‘The Heartbeat Highway Tour’ overseas for their first-ever shows in Japan and Australia.

CANNONS LIVE:

Sep 23 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre ** (SOLD-OUT)

Sep 24 Las Vegas, NV Life Is Beautiful Festival

Sep 26 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre **

Sep 29 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre **

Sep 30 Oakland, CA Fox Theater **

Oct 03 Honolulu, HI The Republik

Oct 06 Melbourne, AU Max Watt’s

Oct 07 Coldstream, AU Grapevine Gathering @ Rochford Winery

Oct 08 Mt. Cotton, AU Grapevine Gathering @ Sirromet Wines

Oct 12 Brisbane, AU The Zoo

Oct 14 Caversham, AU Grapevine Gathering @ Sandalford Estate

Oct 16 Tokyo, JP Space Odd

Oct 19 Sydney, AU Oxford Art Factory

Oct 21 Pokolbin, AU Grapevine Gathering @ Hope Estate

Oct 22 McLaren Vale, AU Grapevine Gathering @ Serafino Wines

** with Two Another

Jane Leo joining on all North American dates

#cannonstheband

Related Images: