Angie McMahon – Exploding

Today, Australian singer-songwriter Angie McMahon has shared her new single and video “Exploding” – an eruption of a track off her forthcoming album Light, Dark, Light Again (October 27).

Set against a backdrop of fuzzed-out, staticky guitars as dramatic drums continuously build with momentum in the mix, “Exploding” traces the ignition of catharsis from unfathomable emotional lows to a moment where you can’t help but spin with arms out, face towards the sun. With visceral, deeply-felt lyrics that see McMahon proudly leave behind a history of people-pleasing, “Exploding” shows the true breadth of what makes Angie McMahon such a one-of-a-kind musician and songwriter – the glimmers of joy, the nuance of overwhelmingly messy and tough times in life, and how facing them head-on can create pathways to growth and inner peace.

“Exploding” was co-produced by Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Snail Mail, The War On Drugs), co-written with GRAMMY winner Jenn Decilveo (Porridge Radio, White Reaper, Lucius) and features Polaris Prize nominee Leif Vollebekk on guitar and Bon Iver drummer Matt McCaughan.

The “Exploding” video, co-directed and filmed by Bridgette Winten, features vignettes of Angie McMahon against a backdrop of strikingly celestial light projections, playing with sparklers on the beach, and running through neighborhood streets. Angie shares, “I wanted the song to sound as big as flying through the galaxy, to be a space to fall apart into. It’s not always clear where we’re supposed to fall apart, but I just know it’s important that we do.”

