Temperance – No Return

TEMPERANCE, the Italian maestros of modern melodic/symphonic metal, have revealed a brand-new lyric video for their second single, “No Return”, cut from their exciting concept album, Hermitage – Daruma’s Eyes Pt. 2, out October 20, 2023 via Napalm Records!
Immediately catching on with an energetic upbeat, “No Return” gleams with the band’s top-notch sing-along refrain and operatic fragments. Underlined by the captivating rhythm of the orchestration and drums, the song comes along with a magical lyric video that visualizes a new chapter of the story.
Singer and guitarist Marco Pastorino on “No Return”:
“After the opening track of the album, ‘Daruma’, we decided to give you something from the middle of the story. You will discover some details about Viktor’s journey, the main character of ‘Hermitage’ plus one of the best vocal performances of Kristin Starkey.”
Experience TEMPERANCE live in 2023/24:
29.09.23 DE – Oberhausen / Killerz Fest
04.11.23 NL – Apeldoorn / Brainstorm Festival
Nemesis AD European Tour
w/SERENITY:
08.02.24 DE – Berlin / Columbia Theater
09.02.24 DE – Hamburg / Logo
11.02.24 UK – London / Boston Music Room
13.02.24 DE – Saarbrücken / Garage
15.02.24 HU – Budapest / Barba Negra
16.02.24 CZ – Zlin / Masters of Rock Cafe
18.02.24 DE – Hanover / Musikzentrum
20.02.24 DE – Aschaffenburg / Colos Saal
21.02.24 FR – Paris / Backstage by the Mill
22.02.24 NL – Hengelo / Metropool
23.02.24 BE – Diest / Hell
24.02.24 NL – Uden / De Pul
Festivals 2024:
- – 17.08.24 CZ – Moravský Krumlov / Rock Castle
