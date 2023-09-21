Temperance – No Return

TEMPERANCE, the Italian maestros of modern melodic/symphonic metal, have revealed a brand-new lyric video for their second single, “No Return”, cut from their exciting concept album, Hermitage – Daruma’s Eyes Pt. 2, out October 20, 2023 via Napalm Records!

Immediately catching on with an energetic upbeat, “No Return” gleams with the band’s top-notch sing-along refrain and operatic fragments. Underlined by the captivating rhythm of the orchestration and drums, the song comes along with a magical lyric video that visualizes a new chapter of the story.

Singer and guitarist Marco Pastorino on “No Return”:

“After the opening track of the album, ‘Daruma’, we decided to give you something from the middle of the story. You will discover some details about Viktor’s journey, the main character of ‘Hermitage’ plus one of the best vocal performances of Kristin Starkey.”

Experience TEMPERANCE live in 2023/24:

29.09.23 DE – Oberhausen / Killerz Fest

04.11.23 NL – Apeldoorn / Brainstorm Festival

Nemesis AD European Tour

w/SERENITY:

08.02.24 DE – Berlin / Columbia Theater

09.02.24 DE – Hamburg / Logo

11.02.24 UK – London / Boston Music Room

13.02.24 DE – Saarbrücken / Garage

15.02.24 HU – Budapest / Barba Negra

16.02.24 CZ – Zlin / Masters of Rock Cafe

18.02.24 DE – Hanover / Musikzentrum

20.02.24 DE – Aschaffenburg / Colos Saal

21.02.24 FR – Paris / Backstage by the Mill

22.02.24 NL – Hengelo / Metropool

23.02.24 BE – Diest / Hell

24.02.24 NL – Uden / De Pul

Festivals 2024:

– 17.08.24 CZ – Moravský Krumlov / Rock Castle

