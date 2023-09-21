Squirrel Flower – Intheskatepark

Just ahead of summer’s final days, Squirrel Flower — the moniker of Chicago-based musician Ella Williams — presents her new single/video, “Intheskatepark,” from her forthcoming album, Tomorrow’s Fire, out October 13th on Polyvinyl. The album glides effortlessly over emotional states of being, lightness and heaviness, and today’s “Intheskatepark,” sounds like a dispatch from a bygone world.

The scuzzy pop production nods to Guided By Voices, as Williams sings about crushing under summer sunshine. Of the track, Williams says: “I wrote this song in 2019 on a little toy synthesizer. To me, this song is everlasting summer — even as things change, seasons, feelings, relationships, you can still try and feel the perfect lightness of summer, of a new crush, of a pop riff. It’s best listened to while biking around in the sunshine.”

This fall, Squirrel Flower will embark on a headlining tour beginning in US and extending internationally in 2024, bringing her incredible full-band live set to audiences around the globe.

