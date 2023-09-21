Death Dealer Union – Ill Fated

West coast-based metal unit DEATH DEALER UNION – featuring frontwoman Lena Scissorhands of modern metal leaders INFECTED RAIN – will finally release their debut album, entitled Initiation, this Friday, September 22, 2023 via Napalm Records!

Today, the band has released a third single – the dynamic “ILL FATED”. The track juxtaposes 80s-influenced clean guitars and sinister metallic riffs as Lena displays her soaring trademark vocal delivery and introspective wordplay. The video features eye-catching imagery, sets and costumes, making for a striking viewing experience!

DEATH DEALER UNION says:

“We wanted to present something a little different with this video – everything from the fantastic Cherry Bombs dance troupe to the actors involved. We sought to do something not usually done in heavy metal videos. Enjoy!”

#deathdealerunion